University of Scranton welcomes class of 2024 to campus

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – College move-in day looks a bit different than years past.

On Saturday, more than 900 incoming freshmen at the University of Scranton unloaded their cars and moved into their dorm rooms.

Off to college for the first time amid the coronavirus pandemic means big changes for both students and their parents. One of those changes means facemasks at all times while on campus.

“We have to wear our masks like everywhere even if we want to go to the bathroom across the hallways so that’s going to be different,” said Bethany Hnatow, Freshman.

As a welcome to the class of 2024 they were gifted facemasks along with traditional class shirts.

What could have been a nerve-racking day for families, moving-in was made easy with plenty of volunteers ready to help.

“I gotta tell ya they couldn’t have done a better job,” said Bill Carter, parent.

Officials said the excitement of a new year outweighed any nervousness about the pandemic.

“We’re glad that they’re back, we’re thrilled that they’re back but it is a little different than normal,” said Stan Zygmunt, Director of News and Media Relations.

The incoming Royals say they share that enthusiasm.

“All the classes are set up for social distancing so desks have been removed,” said Zygmunt.

Parents said they have been informed every step of the way to the point where some said they are not concerned about letting their child go to school.

“The school has been phenomenal about what we should be doing as a parent, kind of educating them to be prepared for this so i think she really is set, and i believe because she really wants to stay on campus that she’s going to abide by the rules,” said Carter.