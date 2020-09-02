University of Scranton screening entire campus to combat asymptomatic COVID-19 spread

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) University of Scranton is screening the entire population of students, faculty and staff on campus as an added precaution to combat a mostly asymptomatic spread of COVID-19.

In the first round of testing, the university reported 22 positive, asymptomatic student cases and one positive asymptomatic teacher out of 986 total people tested.

The university also reports 11 other students had symptoms and were diagnosed at Student Health Services, and six reported positive tests from off-campus providers — for a total of 39 total positive student cases.

Per CDC recommendations, the University of Scranton currently has contact traced and has 50 students and two faculty members in quarantine as a result of this first round of random screening.

The University of Scranton says it will take about three to four weeks to get the entire population, on campus, tested through this screening system.

