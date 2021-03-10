University of Scranton president passes away

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The University of Scranton’s president has died.

According to a letter from James Slattery, chairman of the board of trustees, Reverend Scott R. Pilarz, S.J., passed away from complications related to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Pilarz was the university’s 24th and 27th president. Dr. Jeff Gingerich, university provost and senior vice president for academic affairs will serve as acting president until June. That is when Joseph Marina, S.J. will begin his term as president.

Information about ways for the community to pay their respects is coming soon. A public viewing is being planned and a funeral mass will be available for online viewing.

Pilarz was 61 years old.