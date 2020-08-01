University of Scranton outlines safety plan for fall semester

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The University of Scranton has outlined how it plans to safely begin the fall semester.

It will offer both in-person and online courses when the semester begins August 17.

The University has laid-out its plan on a page called “Royals Safe Together.”

Dorm students will move in the weekend of August 15th and 16th in different intervals to limit building population.

International students and students from state considered COVID “hot spots” should quarantine in Pennsylvania for 14 days.

