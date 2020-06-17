University of Scranton announces calendar changes for fall 2020 semester

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The University of Scranton announced calendar changes for the upcoming fall semester.

Classes will begin August 17th and end on November 25th. There will be no break for Labor Day or fall break. Classes will take place on Labor Day.

Final exams will take place on campus from Friday, November 20th, through Wednesday, November 25th. The last exam would conclude no later than 3 p.m. on Nov. 25th.

These changes apply only to campus-based classes and programs. The calendar for online graduate classes and programs will continue as originally planned.

Officials plan to share the complete plan by early July.