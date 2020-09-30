United Way of Wyoming Valley provides hygiene kits for kids learning at home

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The United Way of Wyoming Valley has launched a new hygiene kit initiative to support students learning at home.

The nonprofit organization provided Hanover Green Elementary School with more than 100 backpacks containing everything from shampoo and soap to face masks and hand sanitizer.







Hanover Area School District is one of seven school districts receiving hygiene kits to help remote learners.

