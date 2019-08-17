United States Navy Band performs free concert in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was a patriotic night in the Electric City Friday.

The United States Navy Band that has served our country for 92 years performed a special concert at Nay Aug Park. When you think of service members, you usually think about those who put their lives on the line.

But these are bringing entertainment to the community. Country and bluegrass music filled the air as the United States Navy Band graced the stage for this free concert in Scranton.

“They’re awesome,” Rose Abbot of Taylor said.

Many were tapping their feet and jamming to the tunes. This band is on a national tour and made a stop in the Electric City for their current country/bluegrass ensemble.

“It takes us everywhere. It takes us all over the country and I’ve loved every minute of it,” senior chief musician Patrick White said.

White has been with the band for nearly 25 years. On top of performances like this one, the United States Navy Band regularly performs for veterans, elementary schools and in support of sailors. During Friday night’s performance, they even shouted out veterans in the crowd like Tom Lynch.

With food trucks spread out across from the lawn, people had food to indulge in while enjoying their performance. Julio Ortiz of Dunmore was drawn to the food trucks but stayed for the performance.

“Just getting out and having a good time while there’s still some summer left,” Ortiz said.

If you enjoyed the music, this is just one of the many stops they are making in the northeast.

The United States Navy Band is heading to Long Island Saturday to continue the tour.