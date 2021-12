AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — United Airlines is making some big changes that will impact flyers out of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

The airline will stop service from Avoca to Washington Dulles International Airport. United says the suspension of the route is temporary, but did not say for how long.

However, United will have service from Avoca to Newark Airport in New Jersey.

The changes go into effect in March.