Unique Running Event Held in Berwick

(WBRE/WYOU) — Your eyes weren’t playing tricks on you if you saw people in some interesting outfits running around Berwick Saturday afternoon.

About two dozen people suited up in holiday gear to run in the 11th annual Berwick Holiday Speedo Run for the Cause presented by Heller’s Gas. The festive group ran about a mile and made drill stops in between. One included pushups singing a Christmas song.

For the Cause is a local non-profit focused on sustaining food security and supporting teens in Luzerne and Carbon Counties. Proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit the non-profit’s programs and their teen center.

“And they do a lot of amazing things for the kids. So I think it’s important to help them and develop kids from a young age because you’re developing the future,” runner Megan Kiliti said.

“Every event we do, it’s about having a memory that goes with their contribution to making their community a better place,” event co-founder and chairperson Josh Nespoli said.

For the Cause aims to raise $10,000 at this year’s fundraiser.