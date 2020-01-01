(WBRE/WYOU) — There’s a unique New Year’s tradition in Luzerne County Wednesday as hundreds showed up for a special auction.

It was the 23rd New Year’s Day auction at Traver’s Auction in Dallas. Plenty of good stuff was up for sale, including gold watches, artwork, and antique furniture. The event has become so popular, people come in from around the country to take part in the auction, which started with humble beginnings.

“My wife and I were sitting around and I said you know, if you don’t drink, and you don’t watch football, what do you do on New Year’s Day? And our specialty is antiques, collectibles, so we decided to start doing this and it’s caught on and it just gets bigger every year,” Stephen Traver of Traver’s Auction said.

People attending the auction say not only do they get a great deal, but have a lot of fun doing it.