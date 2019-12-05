Unique Method to Draw Attention to Potholes

(WBRE/WYOU) — No matter where you drive in northeast Pennsylvania, odds are you will hit at least one pothole. They can be very frustrating.

Now some are taking matters into their own hands to call attention to the pothole problem, but some may find it offensive. Someone has surely had enough with the continuous wait for potholes to be patched or at least filled in.

They took it into their own hands for crews to urgently fill these potholes on a local street in downtown Wilkes-Barre. Some of these images you are about to see have been blurred due to their lewd content.

Potholes are nearly unavoidable in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. And for some people, they have taken matters into their own hands to get crews to fill them. About two weeks ago, images were posted to social media after someone spraypainted obscene markings around the potholes at the intersection of Elm and Franklin Street in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Just recently, the holes have been filled in this crude situation. Butch Frati, director of operations for the city of Wilkes-Barre, says he hasn’t seen this approach before.

“Well, it was the first time I’ve seen these images on a street. I’ve seen them on other structures, so it was a little bit of a surprise,” Frati said.

A surprise that Shawn Hudock says seemed to work rather quickly.

“I’m glad somebody’s doing something to get some kind of reaction. I mean, the potholes are kind of crazy out here. All they ever really do is cold patch them. As soon as the first plow comes through, there it goes. Now we got another pothole again,” Hudock said.

Eyewitness News talked to some residents that were walking around that did not want to go on camera, but some of them say that it got the job done, while others thought there was a better alternative to handle this.

Frati says while he knows the streets need a lot of attention, this profane method to call attention to the problem is considered a crime.

“Whether it’s on a street, on a wall, a bridge, anything that’s out of the ordinary like that is called graffiti and yet it is illegal,” Frati said.

Frati also wants the public to understand what the ramifications are of something like this, especially to younger children in a public area. He says the best way to handle this is to call the city of Wilkes-Barre and to tell them where these potholes are located. The city asks to just be patient as weather can delay the patchings.

Frati emphasized while this type of artwork may be humorous to some, people need to understand that this is a crime nonetheless.