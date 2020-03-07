Unique Boutique Fashion Show held in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Calling all Cinderellas of northeastern and central Pennsylvania, this one’s for you.

The Unique Boutique Fashion Show was held Friday night at the Marketplace at Steamtown. The event showcased what’s available at this year’s upcoming Cinderella’s Closet Unique Boutique Shop.

Everything from gently used prom dresses and formal gowns to shoes and jewelry are available for $10 or less. Cinderella’s Closet is an annual tradition that helps young women find their perfect dress for any occasion. The boutique shop is 16 years strong and is dedicated to helping young women be “Belle of the ball.”

“It is so hard to find great dresses for an affordable price, and many girls in our area to struggle with that. And being a part of this fashion show gives me an opportunity to be able to give girls who can’t afford it, or can’t find nice dresses the chance to be the Belle of their own ball,” said Nina Sampogne of Abington Heights.

Besides shopping, a free self-esteem workshop will help teach young ladies health, safety, beauty, and loving yourself. The Unique Boutique will take place Wednesday, March 25th at Genetti Manor in Dickson City.