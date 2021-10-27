Uniondale trio charged after fatal hit-and-run in Susquehanna County

CLIFFORD TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three people have been charged in a hit-and-run that left a 17-year-old dead Saturday morning.

According to a press release from Pennsylvania State Police, Brooke Petersen, 20; Gloria Davis, 47; and Joseph Thomas, 22, all of Uniondale, have been charged after Jeremy Clark was fatally struck on State Route 171.

According to PSP, Petersen fled the scene, but did return with Davis and Thomas until EMS arrived.

The trio fled the scene after making an agreement they would not tell anyone about the incident, according to the release.

All three have been charged with involuntary manslaughter, accidents involving death or person injury, obstruction, tampering and conspiracy.

The press release states that the three plan to turn themselves in on Thursday at 10 a.m. where an arraignment will be held.

