Union County man charged after brief police chase in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Union County man is facing drug charges among others after police say he led them on a brief foot chase Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, Justin Kennedy, 45, of White Deer, Pennsylvania initially failed to stop for a traffic stop around 3 p.m. and then eventually stopped, exited the vehicle, and led police on a chase.

According to police, a taser was deployed and Kennedy was caught. A discarded bag of methamphetamine was found near him. He faces narcotics-related charges as well as fleeing, escape, DUI and resisting arrest.

