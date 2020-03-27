Union County Library System providing e-books, other services

UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Public libraries across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania are closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. In Union County, three libraries are trying to function in a world without book sign-outs and programs.

“Just like everyone else we’re kind of dealing with it day to day or week to week to figure out how we can still provide our services to everybody in the community,” said Jackie Dziadosz, Marketing Coordinator at the Union County Library System.

She says like most libraries, there are a lot of services offered online including e-books, audiobooks, movies, TV, and music. Plus, there are options for children who are home from school.

“We have a mailbox service that provides worksheets and activities for grades Pre-K through 6th grade,” said Dziadosz.

Dziadosz says a lot of people come to libraries to use the computers. With the coronavirus pandemic, many are not able to prepare taxes or get involved with the 2020 census; all information has been shifted online.

“We understand this is a change in everybody’s routine and how we can help alleviate some of that difficulty of dealing with change. So, we have a lot of online resources.”

Dziadosz wants to remind everyone that reading can be done just about anywhere.

“Even though you can’t go somewhere, reading is a great way to escape through your mind.”

Jackie Dziadosz says members of libraries in Union County can drop off books at each of the libraries.