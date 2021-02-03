Unemployment fraud warning

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A warning from the Pennsylvania State Treasurer’s Office: criminals are targeting the unemployed.

It comes after the Department of Labor and Industries (L and I) noted multiple fraudulent Facebook accounts. The fraudsters pose as the department to access confidential information as unemployment funds increase.

L and I says while they do communicate via social media, users should look for verified profiles before sharing information. And the department will not ask anybody to call a specific number or for private messaging.

Anyone who thinks they are a victims of unemployment fraud should file a report through the department’s website.