Unanimous decision to tear down Blue Mountain Elementary West School

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — To demolish and start anew or renovate?

That question was answered Thursday night. Blue Mountain Elementary West School in Schuylkill Haven will be scrapped and rebuilt. It was a unanimous decision at Thursday night’s Blue Mountain School District board meeting.

Dozens were there to see the vote for a new building for students in kindergarten through fifth grades. The school had to be shut down just before the start of the school year due to structural issues.

The new school would be built on the same grounds, effectively closing the Cressona school.

“The goal is that by August we have construction documents prepared, so that we can go to bid, with a final completion date of hopefully, April 2022,” school board member David Lafko said.

While the new building is planned to open in the middle of a school year, students will not change schools immediately. Instead it will allow staff extra time to get settled.