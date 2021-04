SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A travel advisory for drivers in part of Scranton. UGI is beginning natural gas main work Monday.

The project will take place on North Main Avenue from Jackson Street to West Linden Street in the city. UGI says crews will replace about 2,300 feet of main to renew gas service to about 45 homes and businesses.

Construction work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Work is expected to be done by mid-June.