UGI offers safety tips for upcoming winter

(WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday, UGI reminded the public to prepare for the winter season with heating equipment.

UGI officials say this is the best time of the year to check your carbon monoxide detectors. You should also check your heating appliances that use wood, gasoline, oil, or natural gas.

“Our first concern is safety. Safety of our employees and safety of our customers. Carbon monoxide detectors are critically important, just in case you’d have faulty equipment or perhaps a blocked chimney,” UGI spokesman Don Brominsky said.

Some other safety tips include improving airflow by cleaning out leaves and debris in your vents and maintaining your heating systems.