UGI, firefighters on scene of gas leak near Kingston Burger King

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Kingston Fire Department and UGI are on the scene of a gas leak near the Burger King on Wyoming Avenue in Kingston.

Eyewitness News spoke to the manager of the Burger King who says a garbage truck hit a wall and parts of the wall damaged the gas line. Crews are working to shut off a valve at the curb of the property.

UGI spokesperson Joseph Swope says a small gas leak underground was reported but it should be shut down with no danger to the public. The Burger King and nearby Taco Bell were evacuated as a result of the gas line rupture.

As a precaution, Wyoming Avenue will remain closed for several more hours between Market Street and Northampton Street. 

