UConn student waives hearing, pleads not guilty to murder

This photo provided by the Washington County, Maryland, Sheriff’s Office, Thursday May 28, 2020, shows Peter Manfredonia. Police say Manfredonia, a suspect in two killings in Connecticut who was arrested in Maryland after six days on the run will be arraigned in Connecticut on a murder charge. Connecticut state police say Manfredonia will be arraigned Friday, June 12 2020, in Rockville Superior Court on charges stemming from the May 22 death of 62-year-old Ted DeMers. (Washington County, Maryland, Sheriff’s Office via AP)

TOLLAND Conn. (AP) — A 23-year-old University of Connecticut student who is accused of killing two men and committing numerous other crimes while leading authorities on a six-day search in May has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges.

Peter Manfredonia, who is being held in lieu of a $7 million bond, waived his right to a probable cause hearing on the murder charge during a hearing in Superior Court. He is due back before a judge on October 2. He elected to have a jury trial.

His lawyer called Wednesday’s hearing a procedural step.