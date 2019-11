(WBRE/WYOU) — U.S. soldiers far away from home in Kuwait and Qatar enjoyed a special meal Thursday to celebrate Thanksgiving 2019.

Even when stationed in far-off countries, America’s military service members still get their turkey and stuffing. Thanksgiving dinner has been in the works for months for the troops.

Food, as well as sparkling grape juice, cakes, and desserts, are ordered and shipped up to four months in advance.