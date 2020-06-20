U.S. Senator Robert Casey donates plasma in Taylor

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The FDA says plasma from people who had COVID-19 is being investigated as a possible cure for the virus. U.S. Senator Bob Casey donated plasma on Saturday in Taylor to do his part to help.

“Unlike military conflict wehre only some people are fighting the war, other people are in supportive roles. In this war, everyone can play a role,” said Senator Casey.

The war Senator Casey is talking about is the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Senator Casey says he had symptoms of the virus in late March. He says he didn’t get tested because there weren’t enough tests at that time.

“I just didn’t think that I…my condition was serious enough to jump ahead of someone in a line,” said Senator Casey.

But he confirmed he had the virus after taking an antibody test. He says donating his plasma is a way to give back.

“I was fortunate. The worst manifestation of COVID was a bad fever for a couple days. Other people have had tremendous suffering and whatever we can do to help, we want to do,” said Senator Casey.

What exactly is plasma? Joseph Korea, Center Manager of the CSL Plasma Donation Center in Taylor, says it’s the straw colored liquid that carries the red and white blood cells in your body.

“The plasma that through our donations is approximately 90% water and 8% give or take the protiens we’re using for our therapies to help treat people around the world with bleeding disorders, immunodeficiency,” said Korea.

CSL Plasma partnered with the COVID-19 Plasma Alliance, which is working to develop a cure for the virus.

The FDA says that plasma contains antibodies for the virus which can help fight the infection. Senator Casey says even if you’re not able to donate plasma, you can still tribute to stop the spread.

“Obviously wearing a mask, following the social distancing guidelines, staying at home if you can, all of those can contribute to lessening the spread of the virus,” said Casey.