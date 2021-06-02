U.S. Secretary of Labor visits NEPA

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh traveled to Hanover Township on Wednesday, June 2 to meet with business and labor leaders and state and local officials to discuss the American Jobs Plan.

The secretary will tour manufacturing and redevelopment sites in eastern Pennsylvania, join workers in promoting the importance of investing in the caregiving workforce, and visit a local vaccination site.

The secretary were joined throughout the day by Sen. Bob Casey, Reps. Susan Wild and Matt Cartwright and other local officials.

