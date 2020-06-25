U.S. House plans police reform vote

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Congress has returned to the House floor and is now in session. Lawmakers are expected to vote on several bills, including justice and police reform.

Democrats are likely to pass the Justice and Policing Act Thursday evening. This comes after President Trump signed an executive order last week on police reform.

“Today with the George Floyd Policing Act, the House is honoring his life and the lives of all killed by police brutality and pledging never again,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

Pelosi spoke outside the U.S. Capitol ahead of Thursday’s vote, saying the passing of the bill will change the policing culture to address racism.

“Curve police brutality and bring accountability to our police departments. It will save lives,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi is being criticized from the other side of the aisle. Congressman Fred Keller says the act was created behind closed doors among top Democrats.

“It’s about time it stops. It’s about time the American people demand that it stops and Congress starts to meet in Congress, not in their living rooms, and make sure that the legislation gets passed and the actions that Congress takes are transparent,” Keller said.

Senate Democrats blocked Senate Republicans’ Justice Act on Wednesday. That bill focused on long-term solutions to police reform through accountability and transparency. House Democrats have a similar bill, but it adds police department limitations.

“It will limit what police forces can purchase to keep the officers. I mean, when someone goes to work, you want to make sure they have the proper training and the proper tools and the accountability to get the job done properly and the Democrats’ bill falls short on that,” Keller said.

The House is expected to vote on the Justice and Policing Act this evening.