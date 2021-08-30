U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus performs free concert at F.M. Kirby Center

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A free concert celebrating everything great about America took place Monday evening in Luzerne County.

The U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus performed at the F.M. Kirby Center with a program titled “America the Beautiful” including a musical journey inspired by the breathtaking landmarks and people of our great nation.

The band was happy to be able to put on an in-person concert in Wilkes-Barre, as well as honor those who have served.

“The United States Army Field Band is absolutely thrilled to be back at the Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre. It’s great to see old friends who have seen us many times here all the way back into the ’80’s and absolutely a joy to be here performing for a real audience,” The United States Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus commander Colonel Jim R. Keene said.

The band’s primary mission is to connect America to its army through the bond of music by touring nationally and internationally.