Type 2 diabetes medication recalled for possible cancer risk

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The FDA is calling on several manufacturers of the drug Metformin to recall the commonly prescribed diabetes drug because of a cancer risk.

Some versions of Metformin have been found to have excessive levels of the chemical NDMA which could increase the risk of cancer.

Doctors often recommend patients with Type 2 diabetes or even pre-diabetes to take the medication to control their blood sugar levels.

Harrold’s Pharmacy owner and pharmacist Bruce Lefkowitz says not all versions of Metformin are under the voluntary recall.

