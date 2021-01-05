Two Williamsport police officers promoted to captain

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Williamsport Bureau of Police announced the promotion of two veteran officers on Monday morning.

Justin Snyder is a 14-year veteran of the bureau who most recently worked in the investigative division. Jason Bolt is a 16-year veteran who served nearly a decade as a school resource officer.

The two officers were named the bureau’s two newest captains at a ceremony Monday morning in City Hall. Captain Bolt said he looks forward to the challenges that will accompany increased responsibility at the bureau.

“Obviously, there are many different factors to deal with in police administration in this era. And again, I always look forward to trying to make the best out of what you can,” Captain Bolt said.

Also present at the press conference were Williamsport Police Chief Damon Hagan and Mayor Derek Slaughter.