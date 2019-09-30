Two Wilkes-Barre Township men charged for abuse of a child

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two Luzerne County men were arrested on charges revolving around the alleged sexual assault of a minor.

Charles Zambri, 56, of Wilkes-Barre Township, was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault, corruption of minors, and other related charges after police say he sexually assaulted a juvenile who had asked him about a sex reference on the television show “Family Guy.”

Another Wilkes-Barre Township man was arrested for allegedly attempting to coerce the juvenile into not reporting the assaults to police.