WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — At least two people were hurt in a three-car crash in Luzerne County Monday night.







It happened on Wilkes-Barre Boulevard. According to Wilkes-Barre Police, two people from separate vehicles were taken away by ambulance due to injuries. There is no further word on their condition or the cause of the crash this evening.