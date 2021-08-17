Two taken to hospital after rollover crash in Wilkes-Barre

Top Stories

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — At least two individuals were taken to the hospital after a crash that occurred in Luzerne County.

The crash occurred around 10:30 Tuesday morning near the intersection of North Wilkes-Barre Boulevard and Conyngham Avenue. Two vehicles were involved, with one of them flipping onto its roof.

Wilkes-Barre Boulevard between Butler Street and Conyngham Avenue has been shut down while crews work the scene.

This is a developing story and we will have more information on it as it becomes available.

