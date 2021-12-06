Two taken to hospital after Hughestown fire

HUGHESTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire rips through a home in Luzerne County.

The fire broke out around 6 p.m. on the first block of Kenley Street in Hughestown. Officials say the fire started on the second floor of the home. When crews arrived, one person was trapped inside.

“The guys making the initial entry way in got up to the top of the step when a flash over occurred, which is where everything in the area is ignited and it enveloped them in fire and they had to bail down the steps,” Hughestown Hose Company Fire Chief Jamie Merlino said.

Two people were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The state police fire marshal is investigating. The fire remains under investigation.