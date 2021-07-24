Two taken to hospital after head-on crash on Interstate 81

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person was injured and another sustained a suspected minor injury after a head-on crash on Interstate 81 Saturday morning.

According to PSP Dunmore, two people from Virginia were driving in the southbound lane of Interstate 81 around mile marker 191 when they were struck head-on by a vehicle driving north in the southbound lane.

According to police, after the crash, the driver of the car traveling the wrong way fled the scene on foot going east towards Commerce Drive. The fleeing driver was described as a Hispanic male.

Both victims were taken to Geisinger CMC. The driver was injured, but the severity was unknown. The passenger had a suspected minor injury.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact PSP Dunmore at 570-963-3165.