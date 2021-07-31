Two taken to hospital after head-on crash in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Wilkes-Barre Saturday evening.

According to Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, the head-on crash involved two vehicles. Both drivers were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.





One of the vehicles rolled over. Both vehicles were towed away.

The crash occurred in the Miners Mills section at the intersection of Adams Street and E. Main Street. The call came in just after 8 p.m. Saturday evening.