Sec. of Health signs order requiring everyone to wear masks outside of their home
Two taken into custody after Plains Township drug bust

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people were taken into custody after a drug bust in Plains Township.

According to a Facebook post by the Plains Township Police Department, Miguel Castanon-Avila and Gerinardo Rivera were taken into custody after a search warrant executed at a residence on Delaware Street where 20 grams of fentanyl, 122 suboxone strips and $3,300 in cash were seized.

Castanon-Avila was taken into custody at the Plains Township residence. Rivera was taken into custody earlier at a Wilkes-Barre residence. The two were taken into custody for narcotics trafficking after a joint investigation between the Luzerne County Drug Task Force, Wilkes-Barre City Police, Kingston Police, PA State Police, and Plains Township Police.

In total, 100 grams of fentanyl was seized as a result of the investigation.

