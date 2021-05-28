Two sustain critical injuries in Union County crash

KELLY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people were critically injured after a crash Friday afternoon in Union County.

It happened at the intersection of JPM Road and Colonel John Kelly Road in Kelly Township. According to Pennsylvania State Police Milton, David Hoke, 82 and Darlene Soder, 67 both of Shamokin Dam sustained critical injuries when their Kia Soul struck a camper.

According to police, Hoke failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a camper being pulled by a Dodge Ram operated by Roger Long of New Columbia, Pennsylvania.

Both Hoke and Soder were flown to Geisinger Medical Center.

None of the four occupants of the Dodge Ram were injured. Both the Kia and the camper sustained heavy damage.