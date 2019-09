WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people are arrested after a pair of robberies in Wilkes-Barre this morning.

Both suspects were picked up a short time ago. One was arrested by police in a parking lot off Pennsylvania Avenue.

Witnesses say they held up a woman on Madison Street as she was putting her child in a car seat. A second robbery took place in downtown Wilkes-Barre. Witnesses say one of the robbers dropped his wallet at one of the crime scenes.