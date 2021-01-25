Two suspected of wire theft in Luzerne County arrested, charged

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men are arrested and suspected of wire theft in Luzerne County.

Hazleton Police arrested 23-year-old Anthony Marrazzo and 35-year-old Charles Rademacher Monday. Police say they responded to 145 West Broad Street where they say the two men removing large amounts of conduit wire.

Both were taken into custody and charged with crimes including burglary.

Marrazzo was also found to have methamphetamine and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Rademacher reportedly had wire cutters and will face a charge of possessing instrument of crime.

Both are behind bars on $25,000 cash bail.