HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A home was heavily damaged by fire in Hazle Township Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to the 200 block of Beaver Brook Road around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.



Photos Courtesy of Hazle Township Fire & Rescue Company Chief Scott Kostician

Firefighters had to contain the fire during strong, gusty winds and bring in a water truck for added help.

Crews from Luzerne and Schuylkill Counties are on the scene. We haven’t heard if anyone was hurt, or how this fire started.