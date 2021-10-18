Two Scranton pools set for revitalization

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Demolition to two Scranton pools is set to begin before the end of the year.

The pool at Nay Aug Park and the Pine Ridge Pool Complex in the Pine Brooke section of the city will be demolished. Pine Ridge has been closed since the late ’80s.

The city underwent a park study of its more than 30 parks plus a Pine Brook revitalization study to determine what will be best for that property.

The park study found the pool at Nay Aug would cost too much to renovate and be cheaper to demolish it and rebuild it.

“The park study takes a look at what the neighborhood is like, what the people in the neighborhood, the demographic, the age group, what would be the most useful facility in that,” said Office of Community Development Director Eileen Ciprian.

Demolition on both pools is expected to start the first week of November.