Two rescued from Scranton apartment building fire

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Scranton Sunday night.

The call came in at 8:30 p.m. for a fire on the sixth floor of the United Apartments building. The fire was contained to the sixth floor.

All 90 units were evacuated. Residents were evacuated to the medical college. Two were rescued and taken to local hospitals.

“We’re gathering them all at the medical college and and taking account of them. Their loved ones can reach out to them by cellphone if they have cellphones. We’ll have some type of game plan once we know the extent of the damage we’ll figure out how to get people back in the building,” Scranton Fire Department Chief John Judge said.

Firefighters are assessing the extent of the damage. The Red Cross is also on scene.