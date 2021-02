WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Police are on the scene of a shooting at a Walmart store in Whitehall Township.

According to police, two victims have been taken to the hospital.

It happened at the Walmart located on the 2600 block of MacArthur Road.

WPD on scene of shooting at Walmart. 2 victims taken to hospital. No further information will be released at this time as investigation is just starting. Request media stage across parking lot behind shopping center. Any press conferences will be there. — Whitehall_Township_Police (@Whitehall_PD) February 27, 2021

