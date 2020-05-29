Two people injured after a bow and arrow shooting in Wyoming County

NOXEN, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A double bow and arrow shooting leaves two people injured and one in custody in Noxen.

It happened Friday morning inside a home on the 100 block of Island Road where the suspect lives.

A next door neighbor says the suspect identified as a young adult male barged into her home and appeared frantic.

“I left him in the house, came outside, called the cops. I didn’t want to be inside with him. didn’t know if he had weapons on him or anything. So, left him in there and then he left the house, started going up the road up to his house. Heard screaming, couldn’t make out what they were saying. Walked down the road and then he stopped at the corner and he – that’s where he got detained,” said Jessica Eddy, the suspect’s neighbor.

She called 911 and state police responded to take the suspect into custody.

The two victims were shot in the upper torso.

They were taken to Wilkes-Barre area trauma centers and are said to be in stable condition.