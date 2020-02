TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Two people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries after an SUV crashed into a utility pole shortly before 8:30 a.m. in Taylor.

It happened at the intersection of South Main and Taylor streets near the Taylor Community Library.

The road was closed for a time as PPL and Verizon were working to repair lines connected to the pole. There are no reports of any outages in the area.