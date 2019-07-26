Two people are dead after shooting and standoff in Lycoming County

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people are dead after a shooting and standoff in Central Pennsylvania on Thursday.

It started when Williamsport Police responded to a shooting in the area of West Fourth and Elmira Streets. Police say 37-year-old Kerry Young was shot and crashed into several cars. He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The suspected gunman, 32-year-old Thomas Matthews, fled to his home on Bellefont Ave in Lock Haven. There he spent several hours engaged in a standoff with police.

A State Police Emergency Response Team eventually entered the home to find Matthews dead from an apparent suicide.

It is unclear what prompted the deadly shooting.