(WBRE/WYOU) — Authorities say there were no working smoke alarms in a Lancaster County row home where two people and two dogs died in a fire Saturday.

Columbia Borough Fire Chief Douglas Kemmerly says two people were found in the home’s second floor after the 9:30 a.m. fire. He says one person died at the scene and the other at a hospital. Officials say the blaze was contained in about 45 minutes.

The American Red Cross is helping displaced residents while authorities investigate the cause.