Two New York men arrested, charged after drug bust in Susquehanna County

LENOX TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two New York men are facing drug charges after police executed a search warrant on two properties in Lenox Township, Susquehanna County.

According to PSP Dunmore, the search warrant was executed on November 2. Police found the properties were marijuana-growing operations. Over 3,600 plants valued at over $3 million were seized, according to police.

Ze Xun Mei, 64, of Elmhurst, New York and Rui Min Jiang, 26, of New York, New York, were arrested, charged, and arraigned.

They were remanded to Susquehanna County Correctional Facility in lieu of $750,000 bail.