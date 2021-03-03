Two new restaurants to open at Hershey Park

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Hershey Park is about to open two new restaurants.

Construction on this part of the new Chocolatetown was delayed because of the pandemic but now it’s ready to open. Milton’s Ice Cream Parlor and the Sweeterie Confectionery Kitchen will open April 2.

Milton’s features 100 percent local dairy, house-made ice cream. The Sweeterie has a collection of chocolate-dipped treats, desserts, fudge and cake.

Also, the Chocolatier, which is a full restaurant, will open Memorial Day Weekend.