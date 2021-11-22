Two more students expelled from Tamaqua Area High School

TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two more students have been expelled from Tamaqua Area High School after a hazing incident.

The school board made the decision at a meeting Monday night. The Tamaqua Area School Board was in executive session for about an hour and a half before making the motion to expel two Tamaqua Area High School seniors for hazing.

A total of three students have now been expelled from Tamaqua Area High School after a hazing incident that happened on November 4th. An 11th-grade student was expelled during the board meeting last week.

The district confirmed the incident involved members of the football team and happened inside the football field house. Tamaqua Area Police are investigating this incident as well as the school district, however a police report has not been released, and board members have not commented on what exactly happened during this hazing incident.

Monday night board president Larry Wittig told reporters rumors of the incident being sexual in nature are false, but he would not answer questions as to how the board knows that. He again condemned people talking about the situation online.

“I don’t want to pre-empt the police report, however I would suggest that the people who do perpetrate these social media blasts lawyer up, because if I was them, I’d be all over it,” Wittig said.

Wittig says there could be more hearings in the future.

Hazing itself is a criminal offense in Pennsylvania. At the last board meeting, parents and members of the community wanted to know if charges will be filed. There was a much smaller crowd Monday night, and parents in attendance declined to be interviewed.