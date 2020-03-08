Two more presumptive positive cases of coronavirus announced in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There have been two new presumptive positive cases of novel coronavirus in Pennsylvania. The new cases bring the total number of presumptive positive cases to four in Pennsylvania.

The two individuals are from Montgomery County, have mild symptoms, are in isolation at home and were exposed to an area of the United States where COVID-19 is present. Governor Tom Wolf made the announcement Saturday afternoon.

“These new cases bring our total of presumptive positive cases to four in Pennsylvania,” Gov. Wolf said. “Even with these new cases, I want to reassure Pennsylvanians that the Commonwealth is prepared and responding appropriately and swiftly so that information and resources are available. I have been coordinating with legislative leaders from both parties, and we have agreed to immediately work toward a package that would provide resources to ensure we are aggressively mitigating the spread of COVID-19.”

The Wolf administration had announced the first two presumptive positive cases on Friday. One was in Wayne County. The other was in Delaware County. Both have mild symptoms and are in isolation at home.

The CDC expects cases to continue to be confirmed in the upcoming days and weeks but wants everyone to take action to help prevent the spread of the virus. CDC also said due to the rapidly changing nature of the spread of COVID-19 around the world, it is important for families to be prepared.

Symptoms of the COVID-19 can include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Reported illnesses have ranged from people with little to no symptoms to people being severely ill and dying. Individuals most at risk for severe symptoms include elderly and those with pre-existing conditions.

Pennsylvanians are reminded to wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available, cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands, clean surfaces frequently, such as countertops, light switches, cell phones and other frequently touched areas and contain if you are sick, you should stay home until you are feeling better.